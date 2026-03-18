The Rada wants to introduce a 3-month adaptation period for mobilized individuals - a draft law has been submitted

A draft law providing for an adaptation period for mobilized military personnel has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The author of draft law No. 15086 is Serhiy Hryvko, a People's Deputy of Ukraine from "Servant of the People" party. It has been sent for consideration to the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence.

According to the explanatory note, the purpose of this draft law is to improve the legal regulation of military service during a special period by establishing legislative guarantees regarding the minimum adaptation period and proper training of military personnel before their involvement in direct participation in combat operations.

The implementation of these provisions will contribute to increasing the level of combat readiness and strengthening the professional capacity of military personnel, enhancing the combat capability of units to operate in difficult combat conditions, as well as preserving the lives and health of personnel. - the text of the note states.

In addition, this draft law proposes to introduce a new Article 20-3 to the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service". It stipulates that military personnel serving under contract or by conscription during mobilization (including military service of officers) shall not be involved in direct participation in combat operations for three months after completing basic general military training or after graduating from higher military educational institutions.

Recall

People's Deputy of Ukraine Serhiy Hryvko submitted a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada proposing to regulate the procedure for serving summonses and checking documents by representatives of the Territorial Recruitment Centers.