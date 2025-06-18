$41.530.01
The Rada has set new court fees

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1406 views

The Verkhovna Rada has approved a bill that establishes the maximum court fees for individuals and private entrepreneurs. The bill also defines cases for deferral or installment payments of these fees.

The Rada has set new court fees

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in its entirety the bill that establishes the maximum amounts of court fees, and also defines when a court may postpone or defer payment of court fees.

This is reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the bill card No. 13192.

Details

13192 - maximum court fees, limitations on deferral. In its entirety (238)

- reported Zheleznyak.

According to the bill, the court fee rates for individuals and private entrepreneurs in social disputes will not exceed 9084 hryvnias, and in property claims - not more than 24 thousand 224 hryvnias.

In social disputes, the rate for filing a cassation appeal for citizens and entrepreneurs will not exceed 15 thousand 140 hryvnias, and for property claims - not more than 30 thousand 280 hryvnias.

It is envisaged that if the amount of the court fee exceeds 5% of the annual income for the previous calendar year of an individual filing a complaint with the court, the court may postpone or defer payment of the court fee for a certain period.

It is also noted that the court may postpone or defer payment of the court fee for a certain period if the complaint or statement of claim is filed by military personnel; parents who have a child under 14 years of age or a child with a disability, if the other parent evades child support payments; single mothers (fathers) who have a child under 14 years of age or a child with a disability; members of low-income or large families. 

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in its entirety the bill that exempts persons who were in places of detention as a result of armed aggression from paying an administrative fee for passport processing.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Verkhovna Rada
Tesla
