The Rada has set new court fees

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in its entirety the bill that establishes the maximum amounts of court fees, and also defines when a court may postpone or defer payment of court fees.

This is reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the bill card No. 13192.

Details

13192 - maximum court fees, limitations on deferral. In its entirety (238) - reported Zheleznyak.

According to the bill, the court fee rates for individuals and private entrepreneurs in social disputes will not exceed 9084 hryvnias, and in property claims - not more than 24 thousand 224 hryvnias.

In social disputes, the rate for filing a cassation appeal for citizens and entrepreneurs will not exceed 15 thousand 140 hryvnias, and for property claims - not more than 30 thousand 280 hryvnias.

It is envisaged that if the amount of the court fee exceeds 5% of the annual income for the previous calendar year of an individual filing a complaint with the court, the court may postpone or defer payment of the court fee for a certain period.

It is also noted that the court may postpone or defer payment of the court fee for a certain period if the complaint or statement of claim is filed by military personnel; parents who have a child under 14 years of age or a child with a disability, if the other parent evades child support payments; single mothers (fathers) who have a child under 14 years of age or a child with a disability; members of low-income or large families.

Recall

