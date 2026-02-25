The Rada approved payments to critical infrastructure workers affected by the war

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted law No. 14303. The document concerns payments to critical infrastructure workers for harm to health and life due to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted law No. 14303 on one-time monetary assistance for harm to life and health, which provides for:

clarification of the nature of duties of persons, the performance of which gives the right to receive one-time monetary assistance;

expansion of the circle of persons entitled to such assistance, in particular, at the expense of employees of critical infrastructure operators, their branches and representative offices, as well as persons who suffered at critical infrastructure facilities in connection with the performance of official (service, professional, labor) duties;

expansion of the list of family members of deceased (dead) persons;

introduction of a mechanism for paying the difference in case of establishing a higher disability group;

extension of the period for exercising the right to receive one-time monetary assistance for the period of martial law and three years after its termination or cancellation.

The purpose of the document is to strengthen the social protection of people affected by the armed aggression of the Russian Federation - the post states.

