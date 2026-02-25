$43.260.03
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
09:09 AM • 12316 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
08:12 AM • 12166 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
06:19 AM • 11804 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
February 24, 06:45 PM • 18141 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 25751 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
February 24, 06:23 PM • 21549 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
February 24, 05:32 PM • 19902 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 04:08 PM • 17050 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
February 24, 03:23 PM • 16098 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
The Rada approved payments to critical infrastructure workers affected by the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted Law No. 14303 on one-time monetary assistance for harm to life and health. The document expands the circle of persons entitled to assistance, including critical infrastructure workers, and extends the period of its implementation.

The Rada approved payments to critical infrastructure workers affected by the war

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted law No. 14303. The document concerns payments to critical infrastructure workers for harm to health and life due to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted law No. 14303 on one-time monetary assistance for harm to life and health, which provides for:

  • clarification of the nature of duties of persons, the performance of which gives the right to receive one-time monetary assistance;
    • expansion of the circle of persons entitled to such assistance, in particular, at the expense of employees of critical infrastructure operators, their branches and representative offices, as well as persons who suffered at critical infrastructure facilities in connection with the performance of official (service, professional, labor) duties;
      • expansion of the list of family members of deceased (dead) persons;
        • introduction of a mechanism for paying the difference in case of establishing a higher disability group;
          • extension of the period for exercising the right to receive one-time monetary assistance for the period of martial law and three years after its termination or cancellation.

            The purpose of the document is to strengthen the social protection of people affected by the armed aggression of the Russian Federation

            - the post states.

            Recall

            The Verkhovna Rada adopted law No. 12094, which updates the rules in the field of electronic communications and brings them closer to EU standards. The document improves the quality of mobile internet and communication, sets requirements for speed, and improves the mechanism of national roaming.

            Alla Kiosak

