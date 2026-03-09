$43.730.0850.540.36
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
12:34 PM • 18081 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
10:16 AM • 11604 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 29989 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 26866 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 45017 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 64505 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 105350 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 55697 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 47298 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
The Prosecutor General stated that during January-February, property and funds worth almost UAH 311 million were transferred to Ukrainian defenders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 866 views

The Prosecutor General's Office transferred funds and property seized in criminal cases to the army. Money, equipment, weapons, and fuel worth a large sum were sent to the front.

The Prosecutor General stated that during January-February, property and funds worth almost UAH 311 million were transferred to Ukrainian defenders

During January-February, property and funds totaling almost UAH 311 million were transferred to support Ukrainian defenders, including UAH 218 million in cash. As Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported, this refers to funds and property seized within the framework of criminal proceedings investigations, UNN reports.

Alongside the daily tasks of the Prosecutor General's Office, supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine is our unconditional priority. I always say: thank you for being alive. We are all grateful to our defenders for every new day.

- Kravchenko noted.

According to the Prosecutor General, today every state institution must work to strengthen Ukraine's defense. Prosecutor's offices also systematically support our military and direct resources to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other units of the Defense Forces.

Only during January-February 2026, property and funds totaling almost UAH 311 million were transferred to support Ukrainian defenders, including UAH 218 million in cash. Funds and property seized within the framework of criminal proceedings investigations, as well as transferred by suspects and accused in execution of plea agreements.

- Kravchenko added.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko: since the beginning of the invasion, over 240,000 crimes of Russian aggression against Ukraine recorded, with over 1,100 suspicions and 240 convictions24.02.26, 09:19 • 4029 views

The Prosecutor General also explained what amounts and where they were directed:

• UAH 218 million – transferred directly to provide for military units;

• UAH 28 million – auto and motor vehicles for transportation, evacuation and logistics;

• UAH 32 million – weapons and ammunition for combat missions;

• UAH 1.6 million – fuel and lubricants;

• UAH 31 million – equipment, tools and other necessary gear.

These resources are already at the front line – where they are most needed. While our military holds the front, everyone in the rear must do their job as effectively as possible. The prosecutor's office will continue to use all opportunities to support Ukrainian defenders and strengthen the state's defense. We continue to work.

- Kravchenko summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine