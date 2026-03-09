The Prosecutor General stated that during January-February, property and funds worth almost UAH 311 million were transferred to Ukrainian defenders

During January-February, property and funds totaling almost UAH 311 million were transferred to support Ukrainian defenders, including UAH 218 million in cash. As Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported, this refers to funds and property seized within the framework of criminal proceedings investigations, UNN reports.

Alongside the daily tasks of the Prosecutor General's Office, supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine is our unconditional priority. I always say: thank you for being alive. We are all grateful to our defenders for every new day. - Kravchenko noted.

According to the Prosecutor General, today every state institution must work to strengthen Ukraine's defense. Prosecutor's offices also systematically support our military and direct resources to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other units of the Defense Forces.

Only during January-February 2026, property and funds totaling almost UAH 311 million were transferred to support Ukrainian defenders, including UAH 218 million in cash. Funds and property seized within the framework of criminal proceedings investigations, as well as transferred by suspects and accused in execution of plea agreements. - Kravchenko added.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko: since the beginning of the invasion, over 240,000 crimes of Russian aggression against Ukraine recorded, with over 1,100 suspicions and 240 convictions

The Prosecutor General also explained what amounts and where they were directed:

• UAH 218 million – transferred directly to provide for military units;

• UAH 28 million – auto and motor vehicles for transportation, evacuation and logistics;

• UAH 32 million – weapons and ammunition for combat missions;

• UAH 1.6 million – fuel and lubricants;

• UAH 31 million – equipment, tools and other necessary gear.