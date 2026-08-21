The Prime Minister stated that many regions are lagging behind in implementing the resilience plans

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhii Koretskyi called the resilience plan overly ambitious, emphasizing that it would not be easy to implement, as the audit revealed that progress was lagging behind the plan in many areas. He reported this during Question Time in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Regarding the audit of the resilience plans - such an audit was conducted. There was a clear report on the results at a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council. There are delays in several areas. In some places, there are regions that are ahead of schedule. In other places, there are cities and regions that are lagging behind, and overall there is a delay - that is true, but I want to make two points. When the resilience plan was launched and approved, it seemed so ambitious that the fact that it had been implemented even by 47 percent when the audit was conducted was already significant - Serhii Koretskyi stated.

Moreover, according to him, there will be delays in the deadlines for carrying out work under the resilience plan.

We remind you

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocated UAH 35 billion for the implementation of the Resilience Plans. The funds will be directed toward protecting energy facilities and ensuring backup heat supplies.