The President submitted a draft law on the military ombudsman to the Verkhovna Rada

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named
Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Ax attack at the University of Warsaw: there is a dead and wounded

Putin refused Kadyrov's resignation from the post of head of Chechnya - ISW

North Korea launches ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan: details

Will not extract any minerals: the Ministry of Economy explained how the investment fund will work under the agreement with the USA

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
The President submitted a draft law on the military ombudsman to the Verkhovna Rada

Kyiv

The President of Ukraine submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on the military ombudsman, which should become an instrument for protecting the rights of servicemen. The draft law defines the procedure for submitting and considering complaints.

The President submitted a draft law on the military ombudsman to the Verkhovna Rada

A draft law on the Ombudsman, the procedure for submitting and considering complaints, and conducting inspections regarding the issues of servicemen - was registered as urgent for extraordinary consideration in the Verkhovna Rada.

UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Commissioner for the Protection of Servicemen's Rights.

Details

The draft law on the military ombudsman, signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for consideration.

According to the draft law, the president will appoint the military ombudsman and his deputies.

The following is also planned:

  • to exercise the functions of civil democratic control in the security and defense sector, the Office of the Military Ombudsman will be established.
    • the draft law also prescribes the procedure for submitting and considering complaints from servicemen;
      • the procedure for conducting inspections in military units and military administration bodies in connection with violations of the rights of servicemen;
        • the process of preparing conclusions and the interaction of the military ombudsman with other state bodies.

          Comment by Presidential Commissioner Olha Reshetylova:

          A person and his/her rights and freedoms as the main value is what fundamentally distinguishes us from the enemy and what will ultimately help us win. I am grateful to the President for this, without exaggeration, historic step. I thank the Minister of Defense, the officers of the Central Department for the Protection of Servicemen's Rights of the Ministry of Defense, experts and representatives of civil society who joined the development of the draft law. I really hope for the support of the people's deputies

          - Reshetylova noted.

          Let's remind

          President Zelenskyy appointed Olha Reshetylova as the first military ombudsman of Ukraine.

          Ihor Telezhnikov

          Ihor Telezhnikov

          Politics
          Verkhovna Rada
          Volodymyr Zelenskyy
          Ukraine
