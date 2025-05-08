The President submitted a draft law on the military ombudsman to the Verkhovna Rada

A draft law on the Ombudsman, the procedure for submitting and considering complaints, and conducting inspections regarding the issues of servicemen - was registered as urgent for extraordinary consideration in the Verkhovna Rada.

The draft law on the military ombudsman, signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for consideration.

According to the draft law, the president will appoint the military ombudsman and his deputies.

The following is also planned:

to exercise the functions of civil democratic control in the security and defense sector, the Office of the Military Ombudsman will be established.

the draft law also prescribes the procedure for submitting and considering complaints from servicemen;

the procedure for conducting inspections in military units and military administration bodies in connection with violations of the rights of servicemen;

the process of preparing conclusions and the interaction of the military ombudsman with other state bodies.

Comment by Presidential Commissioner Olha Reshetylova:

A person and his/her rights and freedoms as the main value is what fundamentally distinguishes us from the enemy and what will ultimately help us win. I am grateful to the President for this, without exaggeration, historic step. I thank the Minister of Defense, the officers of the Central Department for the Protection of Servicemen's Rights of the Ministry of Defense, experts and representatives of civil society who joined the development of the draft law. I really hope for the support of the people's deputies - Reshetylova noted.

President Zelenskyy appointed Olha Reshetylova as the first military ombudsman of Ukraine.