President of South Africa had a conversation with Putin: "We declared our readiness to work together to find an end to the war"

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that this week he had a conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and stressed his willingness to work together to find a peaceful way to end the conflict in Ukraine. Ramaphosa said this during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

"Earlier this week, I had a call with President Vladimir Putin, and we expressed our readiness to work together to find a peaceful way to end the conflict in Ukraine. South Africa is ready and continues to support all efforts, including multilateral efforts, to achieve a just peace. We call on all parties to ensure a comprehensive ceasefire so that further discussions can lead to negotiations between the two countries," Ramaphosa said.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the night's massive combined attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, pointing out that it has been 44 days since Ukraine agreed to a complete ceasefire, and Russia continues to kill and avoid severe pressure. The President instructed Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to contact partners regarding requests for air defense, and he himself cancels part of the program of his visit to South Africa and returns to Ukraine.