Poplavsky Era: The History of National Projects in One Book

A presentation of Mykhailo Poplavsky's book "National Projects" took place at the Kyiv University of Culture. The publication systematizes over three decades of cultural and educational initiatives. The event gathered students and alumni of various years, faculty, representatives of creative industries, media, and honored guests.

The third President of Ukraine, Viktor Yushchenko, delivered a welcoming speech, emphasizing the role of cultural initiatives in shaping national identity: "We are proud of our culture, we are proud of our nation, we are proud of our origin. I applaud what the University does, what Mykhailo Mykhailovych does, that in 33 years of rectorship and management of this university, such a layer of national culture has been created. Thank you for your commitment to such projects."

The renowned Ukrainian theater and film actor, master of the theater and film acting course at the University of Culture, Vyacheslav Dovzhenko, addressing the youth at the presentation of the new book, noted: "Culture is the foundation of the state in which you live, which you multiply, and in which your personality is formed," and read words from Vasyl Symonenko's poem: "You will grow up, son, you will set off on a journey. Slumbering anxieties will set off with you. You can choose everything in the world, son, but you cannot choose your Homeland."

Mykhailo Poplavsky's book "National Projects" documents dozens of large-scale projects that, over the years, became notable events in the Ukrainian cultural space. Among them are: the All-Ukrainian Children's Television Contest "Step to the Stars" (founded in 1997), which opened the way to the stage for hundreds of young performers; the television contest "Our Song" (since 2004); the culinary TV show "Country's Chef" (since 2010), which combined Ukrainian cuisine and a show format; the Shevchenko evening "We are your children, Ukraine!" (since 2013); the concert program "Mother, eternal and beloved!" (since 2013); the National Music Award "Ukrainian Song of the Year" (since 2016) and others.

A separate section is dedicated to the telethon "Song Unites Us!", which in 2012 set a world record - 110 hours 3 minutes 27 seconds of continuous performance of Ukrainian songs live on the First National TV Channel. The achievement was officially recorded in the Guinness World Records in the category of the longest musical television marathon of national song. The broadcast was watched by viewers in over 116 countries around the world, and information about the record became a resonant news item in the international media space.

The book pays significant attention to the development of the university as a strategic educational center. Mykhailo Poplavsky calls KNUKiM "the main project of his life," emphasizing that it is here that new generations of specialists in the fields of culture, show business, management, journalism, and PR are formed.

Over the years of its leadership, the university has positioned itself as a platform for creative experiments and production starts, where the educational process is combined with practice in television, concert, and media projects.

The book contains archival photographs, publications from Ukrainian media of various years, and feedback from participants and partners of the initiatives.

"Without culture, there is no nation, no state, and no Ukraine," the author emphasizes in the book. According to him, national projects were designed not only to create television products or concert events but also to cultivate the Ukrainian language, song, and family values at a time when it was not mainstream.

In the digital age, this mission continues through social networks and online platforms, which have become new channels of communication with young people. The university team actively uses modern PR tools, integrating traditional culture into the format of digital content.

The presentation of the book "National Projects" became not only a summary of many years of activity but also a statement about the continuation of the cultural strategy. In his speech, Mykhailo Poplavsky emphasized that the main driving force behind all initiatives was faith in youth and in Ukrainian identity.

"National projects live on. They appear, change, inspire. Because as long as there is love, there will be Ukraine. As long as there is faith, there will be success. As long as there is youth, there will be a future. I believe in youth. I believe in success. I believe in Ukraine. Let's keep the Ukrainian wave together!" Mykhailo Poplavsky noted.