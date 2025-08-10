$41.460.00
The Pentagon chief released a video showing representatives of his church speaking out against women's right to vote

Kyiv • UNN

 • 746 views

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth posted a video of a church that opposes women's right to vote. Church leader Douglas Wilson supports a patriarchal society and the repeal of the 19th Amendment.

The Pentagon chief released a video showing representatives of his church speaking out against women's right to vote

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth posted a video on his X page showing representatives of the church "Crusade for Christian Dominion in the Trump Era" speaking out against women's right to vote.

This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN and Hegseth's post on X.

Details

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth released a video in which representatives of the church "Crusade for Christian Dominion in the Trump Era" express their position on a number of important social issues.

Church leader Douglas Wilson stated in an interview with CNN that he believes in a patriarchal society where women are expected to submit to their husbands. Women are forbidden from holding leadership positions in his church.

He also supports the repeal of the 19th Amendment, which grants women the right to vote, wants to ban abortions, and states that homosexuality should be a crime.

However, regarding the ban on women voting, the pastor noted that this is not a critically important point. In addition, Douglas emphasized that single women and widows should have the right to vote.

Reference

Hegseth is Wilson's most prominent and public follower in the Trump administration. He is a member of a church in Tennessee that is part of Wilson's network, known as the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches (CREC).

Addition

Pope Leo XIV surpassed Zelensky, Sanders, and Musk: rating of the most positive world leaders and politicians

Pavlo Zinchenko

