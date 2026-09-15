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The operation of the “Phantoms” in Ukraine is planned to be expanded to two more regions — Biloshytskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

In Ukraine, they plan to increase the number of “Phantom” vehicles and expand their operation to Lviv and Dnipropetrovsk regions. In Kyiv, over six days they recorded 7,012 speeding violations.

The operation of the “Phantoms” in Ukraine is planned to be expanded to two more regions — Biloshytskyi

Ukraine plans to increase the number of "Phantom" vehicles and expand the area in which they operate. This was reported by Oleksii Biloshytskyi, Head of the Patrol Police Department, during a telethon, according to UNN

Indeed, the plans already announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs include expanding the network and increasing the number of vehicles under the provisional name "Phantom." Subsequently, when we increase their number accordingly, we will identify the areas most in need at that time, where we will patrol. But I think that Lviv and Dnipropetrovsk regions will definitely be included. Of course, we will probably also strengthen the Kyiv region, but we will announce that later 

- Biloshytskyi said. 

To remind you 

Starting August 31, three "phantom patrol cars" will begin operating in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. Their main goal is to reduce the number of people injured and killed on the roads. 

Later, "Phantoms" will also appear in other regions. Their number will also increase in the future 

During their first six days of operation, three special "Phantom" vehicles in Kyiv and the Kyiv region automatically recorded 7,012 speeding violations. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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