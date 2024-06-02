The Ombudsman appealed to the UN and the Red Cross regarding new facts of bullying of Ukrainian prisoners

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights sent official letters to the ICRC and the UN to document the facts of the destruction of Russian military personnel from Ukrainian prisoners in the Kharkiv direction. This was announced by Dmitry Lubinets in a Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

He noted that the network is spreading a video in which the Russian military mocks Ukrainian prisoners of war. According to preliminary information, this happened in the Kharkiv direction. The video shows beatings, humiliations, threats, imitation of execution.

Unfortunately, such treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war is not an exception to the rule, but a familiar tactic for the invaders BP Commissioner for Human Rights

He stated that such actions are a violation of the Geneva conventions, according to which prisoners of war have the right to humane treatment.

The Ombudsman stressed that this case should be recorded as another proof of violation of international humanitarian law by the Russian Federation. He sent official letters to the ICRC and the UN to document the fact of bullying.

This will be another addition to the evidence base for the future Criminal Tribunal. Russia does not adhere to any rules of warfare and does not hesitate to demonstrate its brutal anti-human actions! The world must react to hold Russia accountable, otherwise the right of force will defeat the power of law! Lubinets noted.

