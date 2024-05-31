If prisoner-of-war exchanges do not intensify, Ukraine will build a fourth camp for russians - Justice Minister

Currently, there are three camps for russian prisoners of war in Ukraine, and the Ministry of Justice does not rule out the construction of another one. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the minister of Justice Denis Malyuska, the correspondent of UNN reports.

There are three camps for russian prisoners of war in Ukraine. And if the exchanges are not significantly activated, then within a few months we will start measures to organize the fourth - he said.

According to him, this load requires resources, including for the purchase of equipment, the development of the territory. The government is trying to compensate so that the detention of captured russians does not become an additional burden for taxpayers. Therefore, international organizations, in particular, the Red Cross, are helping Ukraine retain prisoners.

He added that civilized conditions of detention can encourage russians to surrender, which will help the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

On Friday, May 31, Ukraine conducted a prisoner exchange with russia, and 75 Ukrainians returned home. Among them are National Guardsmen, border guards, a police officer and four civilians. The SBU also showed exclusive footage of the prisoner exchange.

