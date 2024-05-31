If prisoner-of-war exchanges do not intensify, Ukraine will build a fourth camp for russians - Justice Minister

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 73878 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139609 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144683 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238925 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171752 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163619 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147904 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219561 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112947 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206109 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110286 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 34821 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 53536 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106059 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 52271 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238925 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219561 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206109 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232188 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219356 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 9116 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 16583 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106059 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110286 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158462 views
If prisoner-of-war exchanges do not intensify, Ukraine will build a fourth camp for russians - Justice Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23519 views

The Ministry of Justice does not rule out that later Ukraine will build a fourth camp for russian prisoners of war, since the existing camps will not accommodate russian prisoners.

Currently, there are three camps for russian prisoners of war in Ukraine, and the Ministry of Justice does not rule out the construction of another one. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the minister of Justice Denis Malyuska, the correspondent of UNN reports.

There are three camps for russian prisoners of war in Ukraine. And if the exchanges are not significantly activated, then within a few months we will start measures to organize the fourth

- he said.

According to him, this load requires resources, including for the purchase of equipment, the development of the territory. The government is trying to compensate so that the detention of captured russians does not become an additional burden for taxpayers. Therefore, international organizations, in particular, the Red Cross, are helping Ukraine retain prisoners.

He added that civilized conditions of detention can encourage russians to surrender, which will help the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

On Friday, May 31, Ukraine conducted a prisoner exchange with russia, and 75 Ukrainians returned home. Among them are National Guardsmen, border guards, a police officer and four civilians. The SBU also showed exclusive footage of the prisoner exchange.

Prisoner exchange work will continue – Yusov31.05.24, 16:42 • 21340 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
ministerstvo-yustytsii-ukrainaMinistry of Justice of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

