Prisoner exchange work will continue – Yusov

Work on the exchange of prisoners of war in silence continued constantly, despite the long pause. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Andrey Yusov, the correspondent of UNN reports.

There was a long pause. But all this time, the work did not stop, despite the pressure, manipulations and the information campaign that the enemy was waging against our society. For those who are waiting for their relatives, I will say that the work continues. 75 is very good news, but much more is yet to come. They will definitely wait. Everyone should return - he said.

He added that the negotiation process was complex and required significant diplomatic efforts. At the same time, because the exchange processes are closed for security reasons, and are often delayed in time.

This process is greatly influenced by the situation at the front. When our defenders take their enemies prisoner, it becomes an additional argument and it helps. Recently, there have been more such arguments "he said.

According to him, among those who were returned today, 65 privates and sergeants, as well as officers and civilians. Of the five women, one is military and four are civilians.

Recall

Thanks to the work of the Joint Center for coordination of the search and release of prisoners of war, Ukraine was able to return 75 people from russian captivity.

Interior Minister Ihor Klimenko said that among the Ukrainians released today there are 29 employees of the Ministry of internal affairs of Ukraine: 21 National Guardsmen, 7 border guards and a police officer. According to him, among those returned are defenders of Mariupol, Zmeiny, Gostomel and 14 defenders of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

