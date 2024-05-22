Lubinets named possible reasons for Russia's delay in prisoner exchanges

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Lubinets named possible reasons for Russia's delay in prisoner exchanges

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20251 views

Russia's delay in the exchange of prisoners of war may be related to the holding of so-called elections, inaugurations and personnel changes in the Russian Federation, according to the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for human rights Dmitry Lubinets.

Russia's delay in conducting prisoner-of-war exchanges may be related to the holding of so-called elections in the Russian Federation, the inauguration of the Russian dictator, and now some personnel changes are taking place there. This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets during a briefing, the correspondent of UNN reports.

We have some problematic issues regarding the conduct of exchange processes. In my opinion, they were primarily related to the fact that the Russian Federation held so-called elections.then there was the inauguration procedure, and now some personnel changes are taking place there. Perhaps  this is associated with the moments of delaying the conduct of metabolic processes

Lubinets said.

In his opinion, the Russian Federation will always look for opportunities to use these processes against Ukraine, against the Ukrainian authorities, against relatives of prisoners of war and missing persons.

Addition

On May 20, Bohdan Okhrimenko, head of the coordination headquarters Secretariat, said that Russia blocks not only Ukraine's proposals for the exchange of prisoners, but also ignores Kiev's requests for repatriation of the bodies of the dead.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that a large-scale Exchange of prisoners with Russia in the "all for all" format can only take place through a peace summit, which he hopes to hold earlier, before the end of the war.

Anna Murashko

WarNews of the World
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising