Lubinets named possible reasons for Russia's delay in prisoner exchanges

Russia's delay in conducting prisoner-of-war exchanges may be related to the holding of so-called elections in the Russian Federation, the inauguration of the Russian dictator, and now some personnel changes are taking place there. This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets during a briefing, the correspondent of UNN reports.

We have some problematic issues regarding the conduct of exchange processes. In my opinion, they were primarily related to the fact that the Russian Federation held so-called elections.then there was the inauguration procedure, and now some personnel changes are taking place there. Perhaps this is associated with the moments of delaying the conduct of metabolic processes Lubinets said.

In his opinion, the Russian Federation will always look for opportunities to use these processes against Ukraine, against the Ukrainian authorities, against relatives of prisoners of war and missing persons.

On May 20, Bohdan Okhrimenko, head of the coordination headquarters Secretariat, said that Russia blocks not only Ukraine's proposals for the exchange of prisoners, but also ignores Kiev's requests for repatriation of the bodies of the dead.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that a large-scale Exchange of prisoners with Russia in the "all for all" format can only take place through a peace summit, which he hopes to hold earlier, before the end of the war.