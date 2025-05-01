$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

The occupiers launched at least 10 strikes on Zaporizhzhia, there is one wounded - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

Russian troops launched at least 10 strikes on Zaporizhzhia, causing fires. According to preliminary information from the head of the OVA, there are victims, details are being clarified.

The occupiers launched at least 10 strikes on Zaporizhzhia, there is one wounded - RMA

The Russian army launched at least 10 strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Preliminary reports indicate casualties. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.

The Russians launched at least 10 strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Several fires broke out. According to preliminary information, there are casualties 

- said Fedorov.

According to the head of the RMA, all details are being established.

Later, Fedorov clarified that information about one wounded person had been received. A team of medics has left for the scene.

Let's add

Earlier, the head of the RMA reported that the Russian army is attacking Zaporizhzhia with drones, explosions are heard in different districts.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Brent
$61.96
Bitcoin
$96,884.40
S&P 500
$5,634.87
Tesla
$282.81
Газ TTF
$32.15
Золото
$3,231.25
Ethereum
$1,856.06