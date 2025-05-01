The occupiers launched at least 10 strikes on Zaporizhzhia, there is one wounded - RMA

The Russian army launched at least 10 strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Preliminary reports indicate casualties. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.

The Russians launched at least 10 strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Several fires broke out. According to preliminary information, there are casualties - said Fedorov.

According to the head of the RMA, all details are being established.

Later, Fedorov clarified that information about one wounded person had been received. A team of medics has left for the scene.

Earlier, the head of the RMA reported that the Russian army is attacking Zaporizhzhia with drones, explosions are heard in different districts.