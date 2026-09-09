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The occupiers continue to attack Kyiv: a column of smoke is rising near the Lavina Mall shopping center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1166 views

Videos showing a column of smoke near the Lavina Mall shopping center are circulating on social media. Kyiv authorities have not yet confirmed information about the attack.

The occupiers continue to attack Kyiv: a column of smoke is rising near the Lavina Mall shopping center

The enemy continues to attack the capital. According to social media users, another strike likely occurred near the Lavina Mall shopping center, reports UNN.

What is known

Videos are circulating online showing a huge column of smoke after a strike in the area of the Lavina Mall shopping center.

ㅤThe city authorities have not yet reported any information about the attack near the shopping center.

However, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that as of 20:15, it was known that the number of people injured in Russian attacks in the capital had risen to 16, including two children.

The enemy attacked a shopping and entertainment center in Sumy: one person was killed, others were injured09.09.26, 20:23 • 1324 views

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