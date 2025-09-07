The number of victims of the UAV attack in Sumy region increased to 7
The number of victims of the Russian UAV attack on Sumy region increased to 7 people, one woman died. The wounded are receiving medical care.
The number of victims of the Russian UAV attack on Sumy region has increased to 7. This was reported by the head of Putyvl City Council Kostiantyn Havrylchuk on Facebook, as reported by UNN.
Community, clarification regarding the evening shelling… We have casualties among the civilian population. As a result of the enemy attack on the community's territory, 7 people were wounded, 1 woman died.
"We express our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. The wounded are being provided with the necessary medical assistance," he added.
On Saturday, September 6, in Sumy region, as a result of an enemy attack, one person died, and among the injured was a 9-year-old child.
