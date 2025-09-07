$41.350.00
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 27804 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 50058 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 46812 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 41501 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 48670 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 59102 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 35082 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 42655 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 46299 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Publications
Exclusives
The number of victims of the UAV attack in Sumy region increased to 7

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

The number of victims of the Russian UAV attack on Sumy region increased to 7 people, one woman died. The wounded are receiving medical care.

The number of victims of the UAV attack in Sumy region increased to 7

The number of victims of the Russian UAV attack on Sumy region has increased to 7. This was reported by the head of Putyvl City Council Kostiantyn Havrylchuk on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

Community, clarification regarding the evening shelling… We have casualties among the civilian population. As a result of the enemy attack on the community's territory, 7 people were wounded, 1 woman died.

- the official's post reads.

"We express our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. The wounded are being provided with the necessary medical assistance," he added.

Recall

On Saturday, September 6, in Sumy region, as a result of an enemy attack, one person died, and among the injured was a 9-year-old child.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced which guarantees 26 countries are ready to provide to Ukraine06.09.25, 21:00 • 2058 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast