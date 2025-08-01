The number of victims of the Russian attack on the capital has risen to 31 1 August 2025

The number of victims of the massive Russian attack on the capital has risen to 31. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, as reported by UNN.

Tkachenko indicated that search operations continued throughout the night and are still ongoing. Currently, bodies are still being recovered in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

Rescuers have unblocked three more. As of now, 31 people have died as a result of the Russian attack on the night of July 31. - Tkachenko reported.

Addition

According to the State Emergency Service, 159 people were also reported injured, including 16 children. Emergency rescue operations in the Sviatoshynskyi district are ongoing. As of 8 AM on August 1, rescuers had cleared 70% of the destroyed building structures.

