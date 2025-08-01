The number of victims of the Russian attack on the capital has risen to 31 1 August 2025

$41.710.05
47.750.40
ukenru
Exclusive
06:54 AM • 11041 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
05:15 AM • 31347 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
04:30 AM • 37843 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 18073 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 67199 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 75689 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 142286 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 81586 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 82859 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 73175 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.4m/s
52%
747mm
Popular news
Occupiers bring teachers from Lipetsk to the occupied territories of UkraineJuly 31, 10:49 PM • 19490 views
Putin claimed Crimea and eastern Ukraine back in 1994 - German Foreign Ministry archiveJuly 31, 11:38 PM • 32390 views
Ukraine builds large-scale fortifications to deter Russia's summer offensive - WSJAugust 1, 01:59 AM • 21920 views
"Black cash" for 4 million hryvnias: SBI exposed another corruption schemePhoto02:48 AM • 31045 views
Ozzy Osbourne buried in the garden of his mansion in EnglandPhoto04:23 AM • 20223 views
Publications
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruitsPhoto06:16 AM • 17350 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
Exclusive
05:15 AM • 31347 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo04:30 AM • 37845 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 57216 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 67202 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Vadym Filashkin
Tim Cook
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
India
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 23051 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 57126 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 143326 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 203393 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 258044 views
Actual
Brent Crude
The Guardian
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Amazon Prime
Financial Times

The number of victims of the Russian attack on the capital has risen to 31 1 August 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4106 views

The death toll from Russia's massive attack on the capital on July 31 has risen to 31 people. Search operations are ongoing, rescuers have unblocked three more dead in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

The number of victims of the Russian attack on the capital has risen to 31

The number of victims of the massive Russian attack on the capital has risen to 31. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, as reported by  UNN.

Tkachenko indicated that search operations continued throughout the night and are still ongoing. Currently, bodies are still being recovered in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

Rescuers have unblocked three more. As of now, 31 people have died as a result of the Russian attack on the night of July 31.

  - Tkachenko reported.  

Addition 

According to the State Emergency Service, 159 people were also reported injured, including 16 children. Emergency rescue operations in the Sviatoshynskyi district are ongoing. As of 8 AM on August 1, rescuers had cleared 70% of the destroyed building structures.

Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31: among the dead is a patrol officer, her body was recovered from under the rubble31.07.25, 20:21 • 5672 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
Kyiv