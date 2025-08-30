$41.260.06
Number of injured in Russia's night attack in Zaporizhzhia has increased

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

The number of victims of the night enemy attack in Zaporizhzhia has increased. Already 24 people have sought medical help.

The number of victims of Russia's night attack in Zaporizhzhia has increased to 24, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN

The number of victims of the night enemy attack has increased. 24 victims have already sought medical help.

- Fedorov reported.

Recall

Earlier, 22 injured and one dead were reported in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the Russian attack. At night, the enemy launched massive strikes on the city. Hits were recorded in two five-story and five private residential buildings. There are fires, neighboring structures are damaged.

During the aftermath of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, rescuers saved a four-legged cat, the State Emergency Service reported.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia