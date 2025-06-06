The number of offenses related to electric scooters has increased by 42%

$41.480.16
47.200.23
ukenru
Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on
June 5, 04:58 PM • 53455 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 109146 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 80536 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 82134 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 81985 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 63941 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 91495 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 64478 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 50378 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 67913 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
0m/s
78%
750mm
Popular news

A large-scale alert has been declared in Ukraine due to the threat of combined shelling

June 5, 09:55 PM • 27510 views

Massive attack on Kyiv: there are casualties, a high-rise building was hit, debris fell in various areas

June 5, 10:50 PM • 20122 views

Massive Russian attack: explosions heard in Lutsk, and ballistic missiles struck Chernihiv

June 6, 01:00 AM • 32191 views

16 injured in Kyiv as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation

02:52 AM • 39381 views

Ternopil region experienced the most massive attack by the Russian Federation: smoke in Ternopil after explosions, air measurements are being taken

03:23 AM • 13569 views
Publications

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

June 5, 03:55 PM • 64363 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 150605 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 159136 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 217287 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 257958 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Friedrich Merz

Rustem Umerov

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

White House

United States

Turkey

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 109278 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 74402 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 118162 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 342970 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 183990 views
Actual

The Guardian

Shahed-136

Facebook

Mikoyan MiG-29

T-72

The number of offenses related to electric scooters has increased by 42%

Kyiv • UNN

 • 756 views

In 2024, 71 cases related to electric scooters were recorded, which is 42% more than last year. The largest fine is UAH 34,000 for drunk driving, but there are still no separate rules.

The number of offenses related to electric scooters has increased by 42%

In 2024, Ukraine has seen an increase in the number of court cases related to the use of electric scooters. This is reported by UNN with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

According to Opendatabot, which refers to the data of the court register "Babusia", 71 cases related to electric scooters were recorded in 2024, which is 42% more than in 2023.

64 administrative offenses were recorded, and 7 criminal cases were opened.

The largest fine of UAH 34,000 was received by a resident of Odesa for driving an electric scooter while intoxicated without a driver's license.

Another 17 people were fined UAH 17,000 each for similar violations, 15 of them for alcohol intoxication and 2 for drug intoxication.

Three offenders were banned from driving vehicles for a year.

Additional

Since 2023, electric scooters, monowheels and other similar means have been officially recognized as vehicles. This has allowed the police and courts to hold their drivers accountable on a general basis, just like car drivers. However, there are still no separate rules for electric scooter users.

According to Mykola Poliukhovych, a member of the board of the NGO "U-Cycle (Association of Cyclists of Kyiv)" on road safety, this conflict could be resolved by draft laws 3023 of 2020 and 10441 of 2024, which have been under consideration by the Verkhovna Rada for a long time.

"Electric scooter drivers are not allowed to move on sidewalks, they are currently not allowed to use bicycle infrastructure, which can only be used by cyclists, which could be appropriate due to the similarity of their characteristics. Therefore, scooter drivers must move exclusively on the roadway, guided by the traffic rules on a general basis, for violations of which they are held accountable - because a vehicle equipped with an electric motor is a source of increased danger to other road users. Given the almost free access to driving electric scooters, as well as the increasing statistics of bringing such drivers to justice by the police and courts, this issue requires legislative regulation," comments Mykola Poliukhovych.

Reminder

Draft laws №3023 of 2020 and №10441 of 2024 are under consideration in the Verkhovna Rada. These draft laws aim to determine the legal status of users of personal light electric transport, establish their rights and obligations, and ensure the safety of all road users.

The number of accidents involving electric scooters is growing in Ukraine: what are the most common16.08.24, 09:08 • 13840 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Odesa
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9