The number of internally displaced persons in the world has reached an unprecedented level

The Center for Internal Displacement Monitoring has counted 66 countries whose residents fled their homes because of violence last year. According to Voice of America, this is stated in the report of the Center for Internal Displacement Monitoring, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of conflicts and violence, the number of internally displaced people worldwide has reached a record high of 75.9 million, with half of them living in sub-Saharan Africa.

According to the report, conflicts in Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Palestinian territories account for almost two-thirds of new displacement caused by violence.

The report counted 66 countries whose residents were forced to flee their homes due to violence in 2023.

Over the past two years, we have seen the number of people forced to flee their homes due to conflict and violence reach a new and alarming level, even in regions where the situation has been improving - said Oleksandra Bilak, director of the center.

In a statement on the occasion of the report's publication on Tuesday, she noted that the millions of people forced to flee their homes in 2023 are only "the tip of the iceberg.

Conflicts and the destruction they cause prevent millions of people from rebuilding their lives, often for many years - She said.

