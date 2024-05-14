ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
The number of internally displaced persons in the world has reached an unprecedented level

The number of internally displaced persons in the world has reached an unprecedented level

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20944 views

In 2023, conflict and violence forced a record 75.9 million people to flee their homes in 66 countries, half of whom live in sub-Saharan Africa, according to a report by the Internal Displacement Monitoring Center.

The Center for Internal Displacement Monitoring has counted 66 countries whose residents fled their homes because of violence last year. According to Voice of America, this is stated in the report of the Center for Internal Displacement Monitoring, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of conflicts and violence, the number of internally displaced people worldwide has reached a record high of 75.9 million, with half of them living in sub-Saharan Africa.

According to the report, conflicts in Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Palestinian territories account for almost two-thirds of new displacement caused by violence.

The report counted 66 countries whose residents were forced to flee their homes due to violence in 2023.

Over the past two years, we have seen the number of people forced to flee their homes due to conflict and violence reach a new and alarming level, even in regions where the situation has been improving

- said Oleksandra Bilak, director of the center.

In a statement on the occasion of the report's publication on Tuesday, she noted that the millions of people forced to flee their homes in 2023 are only "the tip of the iceberg.

Conflicts and the destruction they cause prevent millions of people from rebuilding their lives, often for many years

- She said.

Two people killed in attack on Red Cross convoy in Sudan11.12.23, 04:05 • 139512 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
voice-of-americaVoice of America
sudanSudan
democratic-republic-of-the-congoDemocratic Republic of the Congo

Contact us about advertising