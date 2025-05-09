The number of foster families in Ukraine has doubled, but this is not enough - Ministry of Social Policy

The number of foster families in Ukraine has almost doubled, but this is still not enough. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Social Policy for European Integration Iryna Postolovska during a briefing, reports UNN.

What we are doing now for prevention and in particular for those children who are already in difficult circumstances, or need additional care or are at risk of being removed from the family, is that we are also developing foster families. Last July, the government approved a resolution where we increased payments and support to foster families and educators. And in the same way, we are already seeing almost a doubling of such foster families. Of course, this is not enough, and of course, we will continue to develop this service and actively involve communities in the development of this service, so that as many such foster families as possible are created - said Postolovska.

In addition, she added that the purpose of patronage is not only to temporarily place children, but also to provide the care, development and stable environment they need.

