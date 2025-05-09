The number of foster families in Ukraine has doubled, but this is not enough - Ministry of Social Policy

$41.510.07
46.890.19
ukenru
Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow
02:28 PM • 1022 views

01:51 PM • 9468 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
11:52 AM • 19795 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 30698 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 49144 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 29721 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
May 9, 07:57 AM • 68617 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 47542 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
May 9, 05:39 AM • 39734 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 48240 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

Publications
Exclusives
Погода
+11°
4m/s
40%
749mm
Poroshenko's son is accused of non-payment of military levy and other taxes amounting to more than UAH 770 million

May 9, 06:25 AM • 17322 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

May 9, 07:13 AM • 42511 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 33085 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

May 9, 08:04 AM • 46319 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 38497 views
Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
11:02 AM • 49110 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 39683 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
May 9, 07:57 AM • 68593 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 137038 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 157460 views
A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

02:23 PM • 1070 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 33907 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

May 9, 07:13 AM • 43329 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 145127 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 157958 views
The number of foster families in Ukraine has doubled, but this is not enough - Ministry of Social Policy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2712 views

According to Iryna Postolovska, the number of foster families increased after the increase in payments and support to such families. However, this number is still insufficient.

The number of foster families in Ukraine has doubled, but this is not enough - Ministry of Social Policy

The number of foster families in Ukraine has almost doubled, but this is still not enough. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Social Policy for European Integration Iryna Postolovska during a briefing, reports UNN.

What we are doing now for prevention and in particular for those children who are already in difficult circumstances, or need additional care or are at risk of being removed from the family, is that we are also developing foster families. Last July, the government approved a resolution where we increased payments and support to foster families and educators. And in the same way, we are already seeing almost a doubling of such foster families. Of course, this is not enough, and of course, we will continue to develop this service and actively involve communities in the development of this service, so that as many such foster families as possible are created

- said Postolovska.

In addition, she added that the purpose of patronage is not only to temporarily place children, but also to provide the care, development and stable environment they need.

Development of adoption, family-based care and foster care: how it works in the regions of Ukraine14.01.25, 17:10 • 215646 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Society
Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$63.36
Bitcoin
$103,644.00
S&P 500
$5,684.88
Tesla
$302.85
Газ TTF
$34.70
Золото
$3,335.64
Ethereum
$2,369.64