The number of fires in Ukraine has increased by 34% since the beginning of the year - SES
Kyiv • UNN
Since the beginning of 2025, more than 21,000 fires have occurred in Ukraine, which is 34% more than last year. The number of deaths increased by 10% and amounts to 499 people, including 14 children.
Since the beginning of this year, more than 21,000 fires have occurred in Ukraine. This is 34% more than in the same period last year. The number of deaths due to uncontrolled fire also increased by 10%. This was stated by Anatoliy Shkarbuta, a representative of the Department for Prevention of Emergency Situations of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, during a briefing, reports UNN correspondent.
More than 4,000 fires (out of 21,000) occurred in the residential sector and more than 10,000 in the state's ecosystems. The increased number of fires is related to global climate change, warming and careless handling of fire by people.
According to available information, 499 people have died in fires since the beginning of 2025, which is 10% more than last year. Of these, 14 are children. At the same time, the number of people injured by fire in a fire increased by 16%. Since the beginning of this year, this figure has amounted to 450 people, of whom 22 are children.
According to Anatoliy Shkarbuta, the largest number of fires and deaths due to them were registered in the southern and central regions of the country.
