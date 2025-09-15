The number of Diia.City residents reached 2,500, the budget received almost 20 billion hryvnias - Fedorov
As of September 15, 2,500 Diia.City residents have been registered in Ukraine. In the first 8 months of 2025, they paid almost 20 billion hryvnias in taxes to the budget.
As of September 15, 2,500 Diia.City residents have been registered in Ukraine. This was announced on Telegram by the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, reports UNN.
Details
As Fedorov noted, Diia.City is over 125,000 specialists from Ukrainian and international companies who brought almost 20 billion hryvnias in taxes to the budget in 8 months of 2025.
Currently, Diia.City provides residents with all conditions for growth and scaling:
- favorable taxes;
- flexible forms of cooperation with specialists;
- tools for attracting venture investment;
- guarantees of intellectual property protection.
Recall
Earlier, UNN reported that Diia.City residents declared over UAH 3 billion in corporate income tax since the beginning of 2025. At the same time, last year they paid UAH 16.8 billion in taxes to the budget.