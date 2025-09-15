$41.280.03
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 1178 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
12:27 PM • 7162 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 14533 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 39153 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 29985 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 29772 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 34475 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm Krai
September 14, 09:08 AM • 56587 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 72533 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 105503 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
The number of Diia.City residents reached 2,500, the budget received almost 20 billion hryvnias - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 882 views

As of September 15, 2,500 Diia.City residents have been registered in Ukraine. In the first 8 months of 2025, they paid almost 20 billion hryvnias in taxes to the budget.

The number of Diia.City residents reached 2,500, the budget received almost 20 billion hryvnias - Fedorov

As of September 15, 2,500 Diia.City residents have been registered in Ukraine. This was announced on Telegram by the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

As Fedorov noted, Diia.City is over 125,000 specialists from Ukrainian and international companies who brought almost 20 billion hryvnias in taxes to the budget in 8 months of 2025.

Currently, Diia.City provides residents with all conditions for growth and scaling:

  • favorable taxes;
    • flexible forms of cooperation with specialists;
      • tools for attracting venture investment;
        • guarantees of intellectual property protection.

          Recall

          Earlier, UNN reported that Diia.City residents declared over UAH 3 billion in corporate income tax since the beginning of 2025. At the same time, last year they paid UAH 16.8 billion in taxes to the budget.

          Yevhen Ustimenko

          SocietyEconomyTechnologies
          Mykhailo Fedorov
          Ukraine