The number of debts in Ukraine exceeded 9.5 million in a year - infographic
Kyiv • UNN
The unified register of debtors increased by 6% due to traffic fines and administrative offenses. The largest number of proceedings was recorded in Dnipropetrovsk region and among men.
As of early March 2026, Ukraine's Unified Register of Debtors recorded over 9.5 million debts. Over the past year, the Register grew by 514,360 new debts (+6%). This was reported by UNN with reference to Opendatabot.
Details
The largest number of debts in the register appeared due to fines for traffic violations - over 2 million proceedings (21%). Another 20% are other administrative offenses not related to road safety - 1.93 million cases.
At the same time, the number of proceedings regarding special confiscation increased the most over the year (+63%) - from 1,049 to 1,709. The number of proceedings regarding the enforcement of claims on property specified by an enforcement document also significantly increased - from 17,173 to 23,548 (+37%).
The largest number of debts traditionally falls on Dnipropetrovsk region, where there are 1,052,990 proceedings, or about 11% of all debts in the Register. This is followed by Kharkiv region - 675,207 proceedings (7%), Kyiv - 667,215 (7%), Odesa region - 585,193 (6%), and Donetsk region - 526,300 (6%).
The vast majority of debts in the Register fall on men - 7.1 million proceedings (74% of all entries). For women - 2,441,015 proceedings, which is 26%. At the same time, one person may have several enforcement proceedings.
How to settle debts during individual bankruptcy - Ministry of Justice clarification13.03.26, 10:41 • 3250 views