The number of debts in Ukraine exceeded 9.5 million in a year - infographic

As of early March 2026, Ukraine's Unified Register of Debtors recorded over 9.5 million debts. Over the past year, the Register grew by 514,360 new debts (+6%). This was reported by UNN with reference to Opendatabot.

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The largest number of debts in the register appeared due to fines for traffic violations - over 2 million proceedings (21%). Another 20% are other administrative offenses not related to road safety - 1.93 million cases.

At the same time, the number of proceedings regarding special confiscation increased the most over the year (+63%) - from 1,049 to 1,709. The number of proceedings regarding the enforcement of claims on property specified by an enforcement document also significantly increased - from 17,173 to 23,548 (+37%).

The largest number of debts traditionally falls on Dnipropetrovsk region, where there are 1,052,990 proceedings, or about 11% of all debts in the Register. This is followed by Kharkiv region - 675,207 proceedings (7%), Kyiv - 667,215 (7%), Odesa region - 585,193 (6%), and Donetsk region - 526,300 (6%).

The vast majority of debts in the Register fall on men - 7.1 million proceedings (74% of all entries). For women - 2,441,015 proceedings, which is 26%. At the same time, one person may have several enforcement proceedings.

How to settle debts during individual bankruptcy - Ministry of Justice clarification