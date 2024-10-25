The number of combat engagements at the frontline increased to 125: where is the hottest spot
Kyiv • UNN
Over the last day, 125 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy is actively using aviation and UAVs, having conducted 18 air strikes in the Kursk region.
The number of combat engagements on the frontline has increased to 125, the enemy is particularly active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, UNN reports citing the General Staff's report.
Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line has increased to 125. The occupants continue to use aviation, in particular, UAVs, and carry out attacks in all directions of the east and south of our country, especially actively in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions
In addition, according to the General Staff, the enemy has launched 18 air strikes on the territory of Kursk region, using 24 combat aircraft.
Two combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector today. Our troops are repelling Russian attacks in the area of Vovchansk.
Two assault actions of the invaders were repelled by our soldiers near Holubivka in the Kupyansk sector. Fighting is ongoing in the area of Vyshneve.
In the Liman sector, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Hrekivka, Terny and Torske. Since the beginning of the day, there have been 19 combat engagements in this sector, four of which are still ongoing.
In the Northern sector, the occupants tried to advance in the areas of Ivano-Daryivka and Vyymka, three combat engagements took place so far.
Fighting continues in the area of Chasovyi Yar in the Kramatorsk sector, where the enemy is trying to advance on the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Novoyehorivka came under an air strike.
In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by attack and bomber aircraft, attacked the positions of our troops, fighting continues in the area of Toretsk. Enemy aircraft struck at Toretsk, Druzhba, Troitske and Katerynivka, dropping five UAVs.
The situation is the hottest in the Pokrovsk sector . Fierce fighting is taking place in the areas of Selydove, Krasniy Yar, Krutiy Yar, Lysivka and Myroliubivka. So far, the enemy has made 35 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions.
Five firefights continue in the Kurakhove sector in the areas of Hostre, Katerynivka and Novodmytrivka. Twenty enemy attacks have already been repelled by our defenders.
In the Vremivsk sector, ten enemy assaults were repelled in the areas of Bohoyavlenka and Novoukrainka, seven enemy attacks are ongoing.
In the Orikhivsk sector, the invaders are actively using aviation in the areas of Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka, dropping 13 UAVs today.
In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the occupiers tried once to force our units out of their positions and were fiercely repulsed.
General Staff: 187 combat engagements in 24 hours, almost a third of them in the Pokrovsk sector25.10.24, 08:33 • 17249 views