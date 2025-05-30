Newest Russian jet drone was destroyed with a complex developed by the DIU: video shown

The newest Russian jet drone was destroyed with a missile system developed by the GUR - the drone fell into the Black Sea, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

"On May 29, 2025, to repel a night enemy drone attack on Odesa region, a mobile anti-aircraft missile system developed by specialists of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with the support of foreign partners, equipped with R-73 missiles, was successfully used," the GUR reported on social networks.

The training of operators of the specified air defense system was conducted by employees of the Ukrainian military intelligence.

"After the detection of a Russian drone, the fighters of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the target - the enemy's newest jet drone, presumably "dan-m", was destroyed: it fell into the Black Sea. The struggle continues!" - emphasized in the GUR.

