The Netherlands proposes to return Ukrainian refugees to safe regions

Ukrainian refugees in the Netherlands are proposed to be returned to relatively safe regions of Ukraine. This proposal was voiced by members of parliament. This was reported by Dutch News, according to UNN.

Details

The discussion on the return of Ukrainians home was initiated by members of parliament from one of the largest parties, the BBB (Farmer-Citizen Movement). The proposal was voiced during a debate on the government budget to address refugee issues. About 100,000 Ukrainian refugees enjoy protection in the Netherlands.

We cannot accept everyone. The west of the country seems relatively stable to me. Can Ukrainians be safely accommodated there - Mona Keyser, a member of the BBB, asked the Minister for Refugees, Eric van der Burgh.

At the same time, the minister replied that the asylum policy does distinguish between safe and unsafe regions in the country.

But it is not the asylum policy that applies to Ukrainians, but the European Temporary Protection Directive. Now every person from Ukraine is granted asylum, - The official said.



It is noted that the GroenLinks/PvdA parliamentarians criticized the proposal of their colleague from the BBB party. They reminded that rocket attacks are also taking place in western Ukraine.

Addendum

Mona Keizer also suggested that Ukrainian citizens who find work in the Netherlands should pay for housing and medical care. Ukrainian refugees are currently accommodated free of charge in municipal reception centers.

They also receive a living allowance of 340 to 380 euros per month. The MP also wants to study the question of whether the subsistence minimum received by Ukrainians can be linked to the obligation to apply for a job.

In 2023, every 10th enterprise in Poland was founded by Ukrainians - study