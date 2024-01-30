The Netherlands proposes to return Ukrainian refugees to safe regions

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101922 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128710 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129864 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171364 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169291 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275548 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177829 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167009 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148717 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244271 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101589 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 85527 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 82110 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 94460 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 35012 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275548 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244271 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229486 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254938 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240832 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 3291 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128710 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103700 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103832 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120138 views
Actual
The Netherlands proposes to return Ukrainian refugees to safe regions

The Netherlands proposes to return Ukrainian refugees to safe regions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39121 views

The Netherlands proposes to return some Ukrainian refugees to the relatively safe western regions of Ukraine. The proposal was made by members of the Farmer-Citizen Movement party during the debate on the government's refugee budget. Other parties criticized the proposal, noting that rocket attacks are also taking place in western Ukraine.

Ukrainian refugees in the Netherlands are proposed to be returned to relatively safe regions of Ukraine. This proposal was voiced by members of parliament. This was reported by Dutch News, according to UNN.

Details

The discussion on the return of Ukrainians home was initiated by members of parliament from one of the largest parties, the BBB (Farmer-Citizen Movement). The proposal was voiced during a debate on the government budget to address refugee issues. About 100,000 Ukrainian refugees enjoy protection in the Netherlands.

We cannot accept everyone. The west of the country seems relatively stable to me. Can Ukrainians be safely accommodated there

- Mona Keyser, a member of the BBB, asked the Minister for Refugees, Eric van der Burgh.

At the same time, the minister replied that the asylum policy does distinguish between safe and unsafe regions in the country.

But it is not the asylum policy that applies to Ukrainians, but the European Temporary Protection Directive. Now every person from Ukraine is granted asylum,

- The official said.

It is noted that the GroenLinks/PvdA parliamentarians criticized the proposal of their colleague from the BBB party. They reminded that rocket attacks are also taking place in western Ukraine.

Addendum

Mona Keizer also suggested that Ukrainian citizens who find work in the Netherlands should pay for housing and medical care. Ukrainian refugees are currently accommodated free of charge in municipal reception centers.

They also receive a living allowance of 340 to 380 euros per month. The MP also wants to study the question of whether the subsistence minimum received by Ukrainians can be linked to the obligation to apply for a job.

In 2023, every 10th enterprise in Poland was founded by Ukrainians - study25.01.24, 20:24 • 65128 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Our people abroad
farmer-citizen-movementFarmer–Citizen Movement
netherlandsNetherlands
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising