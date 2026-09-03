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The NBU sharply raised the official exchange rates of the dollar and euro for September 3

Kyiv • UNN

 • 436 views

The NBU set the dollar exchange rate at UAH 44.6093 and the euro at UAH 51.6433. The zloty costs UAH 11.9378.

The NBU sharply raised the official exchange rates of the dollar and euro for September 3

As of Thursday, September 3, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 44.61 hryvnias per U.S. dollar. The official exchange rate on Wednesday was 44.46 hryvnias per U.S. dollar. The official hryvnia-to-euro exchange rate will be 51.64. UNN reports this, citing NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 44.6093 UAH (+15 kopecks) per U.S. dollar. The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate at: 51.6433 UAH (+10 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.9378 UAH (+4 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Thursday:

  • in banks, the dollar is trading at 44.38–44.86 UAH, the euro at 51.40–52.02 UAH, and the zloty at 11.59–12.07 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, rates are 44.67–44.70 UAH/USD and 51.83–51.85 UAH/EUR.

      We remind you

      Over six months, Ukrainians entered into 4.2 million microloan agreements. The average loan increased to UAH 9,200, while the debt rose to UAH 32.3 billion.

      Ukraine’s next IMF tranche under threat – Pidlasa names the reasons02.09.26, 15:59 • 3624 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      Finance
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine