The NBU raised the dollar exchange rate, while the euro fell in value

As of Thursday, September 24, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 44.86 hryvnias per U.S. dollar. The official exchange rate on Wednesday was 44.79 hryvnias per U.S. dollar. The official hryvnia-to-euro exchange rate will be 51.19. UNN reports this, citing NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: UAH 44.8571 (+7 kopecks) per U.S. dollar. The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 51.1864 (-14 kopecks) per euro. The official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.6954 (-11 kopecks) per zloty.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Thursday:

banks are trading the dollar at 44.58–45.08 hryvnias, the euro at 51.07–51.72 hryvnias, and the zloty at 11.46–11.94 hryvnias;

on the interbank market, the rates are 44.89–44.92 hryvnias per dollar and 51.15–51.17 hryvnias per euro.

We remind you

After meeting with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the IMF would help find part of the funds needed for Ukraine’s financial stability next year.

The Cabinet of Ministers expanded war risk insurance for businesses to 5 million hryvnias