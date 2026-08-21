The NBU lowered the official exchange rate of the dollar to 44.61 hryvnias; the euro reached an all-time high

As of Friday, August 20, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 44.61 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Thursday was 44.70 hryvnias per US dollar. The official hryvnia-to-euro exchange rate will be 52.13. UNN reports this, citing NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: UAH 44.6144 (-9 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 52.1301 (+26 kopecks) per euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: UAH 12.0685 (+8 kopecks) per zloty.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Friday:

in banks, the dollar is trading at UAH 44.45–44.93, the euro at UAH 51.78–52.48, and the zloty at UAH 11.64–12.16;

on the interbank market, exchange rates are UAH 44.63–44.67 per US dollar and UAH 52.14–52.17 per euro.

Recall

The government approved a bill increasing fines for financial violations to UAH 1,360. The period for bringing people to liability is also being extended to one year.

Starting August 14, banks are tightening oversight of new and “dormant” individual entrepreneurs: transfer limits have become stricter