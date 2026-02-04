The most difficult ones remain: Rubio announced a reduction in the list of unresolved issues in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters on Wednesday that a breakthrough in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia may not happen soon, but the Trump administration has made significant progress in negotiations compared to last year, UNN reports with reference to AP.

"If you look at the list of outstanding issues that existed at this time last year, and the list of outstanding issues that remain now in terms of reaching a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, that list has significantly shrunk," Rubio said.

According to him, "that's the good news, the bad news is that the most difficult issues remain. And in the meantime, the war continues."

Recall

The completion of the first day of a new round of trilateral peace talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia in Abu Dhabi was confirmed by the spokeswoman for the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, who heads the Ukrainian delegation of negotiators.