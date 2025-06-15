The Ministry of Justice reminded about benefits for family members of deceased servicemen (list)

Family members of deceased servicemen and servicewomen have the right to obtain the official status of a family member of a deceased (dead) Defender of Ukraine, which provides social benefits. This is reported by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that in accordance with the current legislation of Ukraine, such status provides a number of social benefits, including medical, housing, labor, educational benefits, the right to free legal aid and receipt of prescribed payments.

Medical benefits

Family members of deceased servicemen are entitled to an extended package of medical services, which is provided free of charge and out of turn. Among the main benefits:

- free receipt of medicines, medicines, immunobiological preparations and medical devices according to doctors' prescriptions;

- free priority dental prosthetics (except in cases of using precious metals);

- annual medical examination and dispensary examination with the involvement of necessary specialists;

- priority service in medical institutions, pharmacies, as well as priority hospitalization.

Benefits in the field of utilities

The state guarantees a 50% discount on housing and utility bills. Among such benefits:

- 50 percent discount on housing rent (apartment rent) within the norms provided by current legislation (21 sq. meter of the total living area for each person permanently residing in the living quarters (house) and entitled to a discount on rent, and an additional 10.5 sq. meters per family);

- 50 percent discount on the cost of utilities (gas, electricity and other services) and liquefied bottled gas for domestic needs within the average consumption rates;

- 50 percent discount on the cost of fuel, including liquid fuel, within the norms established for sale to the population, for persons living in houses without central heating;

- extraordinary free major repairs of their own residential buildings and priority routine repairs of residential buildings and apartments.

Labor benefits

In the field of labor, family members of deceased servicemen have the following rights:

- payment of temporary disability benefits in the amount of 100 percent of the average salary, regardless of length of service;

- use of the next annual leave at a convenient time; receiving additional unpaid leave for up to two weeks per year;

- preferential right to remain at work in the event of a reduction in the number or staff of employees in connection with changes in the organization of production and labor and employment in the event of liquidation of the enterprise, institution, organization.

Housing benefits

- extraordinary provision of living space to persons in need of improved housing conditions;

- obtaining a loan for the construction, reconstruction or major repairs of residential buildings and outbuildings, their connection to engineering networks, communications, as well as a loan for the construction or purchase of country houses and the improvement of garden plots with its repayment within 10 years starting from the fifth year after the completion of construction;

- priority right to join housing and construction (residential) cooperatives, cooperatives for the construction and operation of collective garages, to gardening associations, to purchase materials for individual construction and garden houses, technical maintenance and provision of parking spaces for vehicles.

Communication benefits

- extraordinary use of all communication services and extraordinary installation of apartment telephones on preferential terms (payment in the amount of 20 percent of the tariffs of the cost of basic and 50 percent - additional works).;

- priority service by enterprises, institutions and organizations of consumer services, public catering, housing and communal services, long-distance transport;

- extraordinary service by institutions and institutions that provide social care services.

Educational benefits

- admission out of competition to state and municipal institutions of higher and professional pre-higher education in specialties for which training is carried out at the expense of the state and local budgets, respectively.

Free secondary legal aid

Family members of deceased (dead) Defenders of Ukraine are entitled to free secondary legal aid:

- representation of interests in courts, other state bodies, local self-government bodies, before other persons;

- preparation of procedural documents.

A complete list of benefits for families of deceased (dead) war veterans, Defenders of Ukraine - in Article 15 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Status of War Veterans, Guarantees of Their Social Protection".

