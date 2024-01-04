The Ministry of Finance reported on how the "customs-free regime" worked in 2023

According to the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, in 2023, 41 thousand transit declarations were issued and 182 authorizations for the use of transit simplifications were made. UNN writes about the main achievements of the "customs visa-free regime" with a link to the reports of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

During this period, 41 thousand such declarations were issued, and since the beginning of Ukraine's international use of the NCTS (New Computerized Transit System) in October 2022, 41.9 thousand have been issued. At the same time, in 2023, the use of NCTS was expanded and enterprises were involved in the authorization of transit simplifications in accordance with the Convention: 57 enterprises were assessed for compliance and 182 authorizations for the use of transit simplifications were granted. More than 50 more applications from companies are at various stages of consideration. - the Ministry of Finance said.

41 thousand is the total number of transit declarations implemented. In particular, more than 33.6 thousand movements initiated by the customs authorities of Ukraine were completed in the countries party to the Convention. And within Ukraine, more than 7.6 thousand movements initiated in other Convention countries were completed.

As for the guarantees for the joint transit procedure for 2023, in accordance with the Convention, they have been registered in the GMS system:

* 46 total electronic guarantees, 33 in force, totaling over EUR 109 million;

* 2,997 individual electronic guarantees, 2,669 in force, totaling almost EUR 173 million.

The Ministry of Finance noted that the State Customs Service continues to provide consultations on the "customs visa-free regime" to both business representatives and customs officials.

Information on new opportunities for Ukraine with the accession to the Convention on the procedure

