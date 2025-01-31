The Ministry of Digital Transformation announced the new director of the Innovation Development Fund

Natalia Kushnerska has been appointed as the new director of the Innovation Development Fund of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, UNN reports citing the Ministry of Digital Transformation's Telegram.

Natalia has been working with the Ministry of Digital Transformation projects for two years. In April 2023, she became the head of Brave1, and today she is the director of the Innovation Development Fund, which unites the defense tech cluster and the Ukrainian Startup Fund - the post says.

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Brave1 under the leadership of Natalia Kushnerska has shown good results. In particular, we are talking about hundreds of innovative developments that are already helping the military on the battlefield. Also, the markets for ground robotic systems and electronic warfare equipment were fully launched in Ukraine.