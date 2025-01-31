The Ministry of Digital Transformation announced the new director of the Innovation Development Fund

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 39537 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 74244 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 103902 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107147 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125528 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102715 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131004 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103621 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113346 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116941 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 99044 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 27442 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113944 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 33323 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108413 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 39616 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125533 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131007 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163618 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153619 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 6544 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 12729 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108413 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113944 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138932 views
The Ministry of Digital Transformation announced the new director of the Innovation Development Fund

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26068 views

Natalia Kushnerska has been appointed the new director of the Innovation Development Fund of the Ministry of Digital Transformation. Previously, she managed Brave1, where she achieved significant success in the development of defense technologies.

Natalia Kushnerska has been appointed as the new director of the Innovation Development Fund of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, UNN reports citing the Ministry of Digital Transformation's Telegram.

Details [1

Natalia has been working with the Ministry of Digital Transformation projects for two years. In April 2023, she became the head of Brave1, and today she is the director of the Innovation Development Fund, which unites the defense tech cluster and the Ukrainian Startup Fund

- the post says.

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Brave1 under the leadership of Natalia Kushnerska has shown good results. In particular, we are talking about hundreds of innovative developments that are already helping the military on the battlefield. Also, the markets for ground robotic systems and electronic warfare equipment were fully launched in Ukraine. 

Natalia will now manage the development of the innovation ecosystem, attracting investment for civilian and defense startups, and fast-tracking technologies to the front line

- the Ministry explained.
Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsTechnologies

