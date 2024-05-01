ukenru
The Ministry of Defense is preparing an application that will allow persons liable for military service to update their data and join the "electronic queue" without visiting the CMC

The Ministry of Defense is preparing an application that will allow persons liable for military service to update their data and join the "electronic queue" without visiting the CMC

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40778 views

The Ministry of Defense plans to introduce an "electronic queue" for visiting military commissariats and launch the "Electronic Office of the Conscript" app by May 18 to address the problem of long queues caused by the new mobilization law requiring personal data to be updated.

By May 18, the Ministry of Defense plans to introduce an "electronic record" for visiting the military registration and enlistment center and launch an application called "electronic office of a person liable for military service." The Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko told how this will work on Radio Liberty , UNN reports.

I think that in the near future we will be able to deploy an electronic queue for visiting the TCC and JV. I think we will do it quickly enough. At least, the Ministry of Defense team is already working on it. I think that the tool that has already been deployed will be available in the near future... Then we will hold consultations with the TCC and JVs and will be able to organize this.

- Chernogorenko said.

Details

It is noted that starting from May 18, persons liable for military service will be able to register their data (phone number, address, and e-mail) through a mobile application. Therefore, to update the data, you do not have to go to the ASC or TCC, it can be done without leaving your home. through the electronic office of the person liable for military service.

The ministry's digital team is working to implement this tool in time for the new mobilization law to come into effect, i.e. by May 18.

According to Kateryna Chernogorenko, the introduction of this tool "is a response to the challenges we face now.

The huge queues that we can now observe are caused, among other things, by the approval of the mobilization law, which imposes an obligation on persons liable for military service to update their data. That is why many people have a need to do so. So we will respond and fix it very quickly.

Chernogorenko said.

Recall

On April 11, the Verkhovna Rada passed a draft law on mobilization that introduces various provisions, including the obligation of persons with disabilities to undergo a second medical examination after February 24, 2022, restrictions on driving for those who evade military service, and the need to carry military registration documents. On April 16, the law was signed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

It was published in the official newspaper of the Verkhovna Rada, the Voice of Ukraine, on April 17, so it will come into effect one month after the day following its publication. That is,  from May 18.

Student mobilization: who has a deferral under the new law and what are the nuances27.04.24, 14:55 • 208432 views

The document, among other things, stipulates that men aged 18-60 are obliged to update their credentials within 60 days at a military enlistment office, administrative service center (ASC), or in the conscript's electronic office.

Earlier, UNN wrote about who can generally get a deferral from mobilization.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPoliticsTechnologies
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

