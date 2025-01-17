The Ministry of Defense answered when the draft law on service terms will be adopted

The draft law on service terms will be adopted when units capable of replacing those fighting at the front are trained. There is no other option.

This was stated by First Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

Havryliuk commented on whether you plan to submit a law on service terms to the Rada on March 25.

This is the third time that the “hour of questions to the Government” has been held, and the same question has been raised for the third time. The question is simple and the answer is very simple: when the units capable of replacing those fighting at the front are trained, the relevant draft law will be adopted. There is simply no other option. I repeat once again - it does not exist! - Havryliuk said.

AddendumAddendum

On January 10, Havryliuk reported that the draft law on demobilization had been developed and was ready almost to be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, but that it would take another 3 months to work out the mechanisms of implementation.

Roman Kostenko, MP and secretary of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence, said that discussions are underway to demobilize the military, but that it is unlikely under the current conditions of mobilization. Currently , more attention is being paid to the rotation of unitsthat are on the front line.