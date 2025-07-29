$41.800.02
Publications
Exclusives
The Main Intelligence Directorate showed exclusive footage of FPV drones being used from boats in Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 962 views

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine released archival footage of the first use of FPV drones from boats during a raid on occupied Crimea in the autumn of 2024. Soldiers of the "Raven Group" unit used drones on September 11, 2024, suppressing enemy firing positions on the "Petro Hodovanets" platform.

The Main Intelligence Directorate showed exclusive footage of FPV drones being used from boats in Crimea

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed exclusive archival footage of the first use of FPV drones from boats in the open sea during a raid on occupied Crimea in the autumn of 2024. This was reported by UNN with reference to GUR.

Details

Fighters of the "Raven Group" unit, part of the "Timur Special Unit," used FPV drones during a raid off the coast of Crimea on September 11, 2024. At that time, the Russians suffered losses among personnel and equipment.

Thanks to this component of the operation, GUR warriors were able to suppress enemy fire assets on the "Petro Hodovanets" gas production platform in the Black Sea

- stated the Main Directorate of Intelligence.

Recall

GUR cyber specialists gained full access to the servers of the occupation authorities of Crimea. Ukrainian intelligence obtained 100 TB of data, including secret information about military facilities.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

War
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Black Sea
Crimea
