The Lineage of Leo XIV: New Pope Has Creole Roots in New Orleans - NY Times

Robert Francis Prevost comes from communities of African descent in both the Dominican Republic and New Orleans.

Pope Leo XVI, born Robert Francis Prevost, made history on Thursday by becoming the first Supreme Pontiff of the United States of America.

It also became known that, according to genealogical research, Cardinal Prevost, who was born in Chicago, is descended from the Creole people of color of New Orleans.

The discovery was made by genealogist and historian Yari K. Honora, who became interested in the origin of the Pope because of his French-rooted surname. Honora came to the conclusion after delving into the archives of the historical collection of New Orleans. In particular, the researcher found direct links between Robert Prevost and African-American families in the Caribbean and the American South.

Among the most important documents is the marriage certificate of the pontiff's maternal grandparents, executed in 1887 in the Seventh District of New Orleans. Also found was the birth certificate of his mother, Mildred Agnes Martinez, who was born in Chicago in 1912. In the record, his parents are listed as Joseph Norval Martinez, who identifies himself as Dominican, and Louise Bakier, a native of New Orleans.

Honora also found 1900 census records in which Mr. Martinez is listed as "black", place of birth - "Haiti", and profession - "cigar maker". Data about Mr. Martinez appears on the sixth line of the census page, which Mr. Honora shared with The Times.

Both Joseph Norval Martinez and Louise Bakier were colored people, no doubt – said Mr. Honora.

This discovery is just another reminder of how intertwined we Americans are. I hope that it will highlight the long history of black Catholics, both free and enslaved, in this country, to which the family of the Holy Father also belongs. - Mr. Honora said in a text message, NYT reports.

Cardinal Robert Prevo was elected the new Pope Leo XIV after a series of votes. He became the first American Pope in history, continuing the policy of Francis.