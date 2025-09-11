The level of mobilization in Ukraine over the past year is absolutely stable and tends to increase - Shmyhal

The level of mobilization in Ukraine is currently sufficient to restore the number of personnel and create reserves. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal in an interview with Sky News, writes UNN.

The level of mobilization in Ukraine over the past 12 months has been absolutely stable and has a tendency to grow, and we have mobilized all the necessary number of personnel to cover all our losses and form small reserves - Shmyhal reported.

At the same time, Shmyhal noted that Russia is also covering its losses, despite them being five times greater than Ukraine's. The minister emphasized that since the beginning of the war, the Russian Federation has lost about a million people, half of whom died, and continues to conduct hostilities without counting the number lost.

The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures