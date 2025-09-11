$41.210.09
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 5472 views
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 9364 views
Ministry of Economy on the new Labor Code: almost ready for submission to the Verkhovna Rada
07:11 AM • 15719 views
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
September 11, 05:01 AM • 35604 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 43721 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 95648 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 50478 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 47831 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 43708 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
The level of mobilization in Ukraine over the past year is absolutely stable and tends to increase - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1088 views

The level of mobilization in Ukraine is sufficient to replenish personnel and create reserves. Russia also covers its losses, which are five times greater than Ukraine's.

The level of mobilization in Ukraine over the past year is absolutely stable and tends to increase - Shmyhal

The level of mobilization in Ukraine is currently sufficient to restore the number of personnel and create reserves. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal in an interview with Sky News, writes UNN.

The level of mobilization in Ukraine over the past 12 months has been absolutely stable and has a tendency to grow, and we have mobilized all the necessary number of personnel to cover all our losses and form small reserves

- Shmyhal reported.

At the same time, Shmyhal noted that Russia is also covering its losses, despite them being five times greater than Ukraine's. The minister emphasized that since the beginning of the war, the Russian Federation has lost about a million people, half of whom died, and continues to conduct hostilities without counting the number lost.

The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures09.09.25, 09:31 • 41973 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkrainePolitics
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal