Tomorrow or in the coming days: Zelenskyy confirmed conversation with Trump
03:32 PM • 3462 views
Tomorrow or in the coming days: Zelenskyy confirmed conversation with Trump
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 16610 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
01:42 PM • 27382 views
Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 29986 views
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 51434 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 85051 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 53918 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 52944 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 39590 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 29202 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Kremlin stated that the conversation between Putin and Trump is ongoing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 467 views

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that the telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is ongoing. The Kremlin plans to hold a briefing on the results of the leaders' conversation.

The Kremlin stated that the conversation between Putin and Trump is ongoing

A telephone conversation between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is currently underway. This was reported to Russian media by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to UNN.

The telephone conversation between Putin and Trump is currently underway 

- Peskov said.

He also added that the Kremlin plans to hold a briefing following the leaders' conversation.

Tomorrow or in the coming days: Zelenskyy confirmed conversation with Trump03.07.25, 18:32 • 3254 views

Earlier

US President Donald Trump confirmed a telephone conversation with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin today, July 3.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
