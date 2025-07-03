The Kremlin stated that the conversation between Putin and Trump is ongoing
Kyiv • UNN
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that the telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is ongoing. The Kremlin plans to hold a briefing on the results of the leaders' conversation.
A telephone conversation between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is currently underway. This was reported to Russian media by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to UNN.
The telephone conversation between Putin and Trump is currently underway
He also added that the Kremlin plans to hold a briefing following the leaders' conversation.
US President Donald Trump confirmed a telephone conversation with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin today, July 3.