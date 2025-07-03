The Kremlin stated that the conversation between Putin and Trump is ongoing

A telephone conversation between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is currently underway. This was reported to Russian media by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to UNN.

The telephone conversation between Putin and Trump is currently underway - Peskov said.

He also added that the Kremlin plans to hold a briefing following the leaders' conversation.

Tomorrow or in the coming days: Zelenskyy confirmed conversation with Trump

Earlier

US President Donald Trump confirmed a telephone conversation with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin today, July 3.