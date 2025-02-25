ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
The International Booker Prize 2025 has announced the list of nominees

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31970 views

The Man Booker International Prize 2025 has announced a long list of 13 nominees. For the first time ever, books in Romanian and Kannada are represented among them, and the prize fund is £50,000.

On February 25, the International Booker Prize 2025 announced the long list of finalists. It includes 13 books. This is stated on the website of the Man Booker Prize, UNN reports.

List of nominees for the International Man Booker Prize 2025:

  • “The Book of Disappearance by Ibtisam Azem, translated from Arabic into English by Sinan Anton;
    • “On Counting Volume I by Solvei Balle, translated from Danish into English by Barbara J. Haveland;
      • “There's a Monster Behind the Door by Gaelle Bellem was translated from French into English by Karen Fleetwood and Laetitia St. Lober;
        • “The Solenoid by Mircea Carterescu, translated from Romanian into English by Shane Cotter;
          • “Bitches from the Tank by Dalia de la Cerda, translated from Spanish into English by Heather Cleary and Julia Sanchez;
            • “The Little Boat by Vincent Delacroix translated from French into English by Helen Stevenson;
              • “The Hunchback by Sao Ichikawa, translated from Japanese into English by Polly Barton;
                • “Under the Eye of the Great Bird by Hiromi Kawakami, translated from Japanese into English by Asa Yoneda;
                  • “Eurotrash by Christiane Kracht, translated from German into English by Daniel Bowles;
                    • “Perfection by Vincenzo Latronico, translated from Italian into English by Sophie Hughes;
                      • “Heart Lamp” by Banu Mushtaq, translated from Kannada into English by Deepa Bhasthi;
                        • “On the Madness of a Woman by Astrid Roemer, translated from Dutch into English by Lucy Scott;
                          • “The Leopard Skin Hat by Anne Serre, translated from French into English by Mark Hutchinson.

                            The prize is £50 ,000: £25 ,000 for the author or authors and £25 ,000 for the translator or translators (the prize may also be divided equally among several translators).

                            It is noted that this year's 13 authors include new names that have not previously been nominated for the prize; three of them are debut authors.

                            It is also reported that for the first time, books written in Kannada and Romanian are among the nominees.

                            In total, the long list represents the largest number of publishers in history - 11 independent companies.

                            For reference

                            The Man Booker International Prize is one of the most prestigious book awards given annually for the best works of fiction translated into English.

                            Recall

                            In 2024, Samantha Harvey won the Man Booker Prize for her novel Orbital, about six astronauts on the ISS. The work explores the relationship between humans and the planet, touching on themes of sadness and the climate crisis.

                            The Man Booker Prize was marked by a record number of women, as the final list of nominees included five female writers. The prize for this award was 50,000 pounds (about 60,000 euros).

                            Olga Rozgon

                            Olga Rozgon

                            CultureNews of the World

