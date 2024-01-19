The hryvnia will weaken: bankers and financial analysts have downgraded the exchange rate forecast for this year

The hryvnia will weaken against the dollar in 2024, according to bankers and financial analysts. This is stated in the results of a survey on exchange rate expectations conducted by the National Bank of Ukraine, UNN reports.

According to the NBU, in January 2024, financial analysts predicted the exchange rate over the next 12 months at 40.29 UAH/USD. In December 2023, their forecast was 40.08 UAH/USD.

The surveyed bankers predict the exchange rate to be 41.31 UAH/USD. While the previous forecast was at 41.16 UAH/USD. The expectations of the population stopped at 39.75 UAH/USD.

Olena Sosiedka, co-founder of Ukraine's first fintech ecosystem Concord Fintech Solutions, in her forecast back in October 2023 statedthat the US dollar could reach UAH 42 in the spring.