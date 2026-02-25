The head of the GUR stated that the threat from Russia is common and key for all of Europe

$43.260.03
50.970.04
ukenru
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 4700 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
01:55 PM • 4700 views
12:46 PM • 6932 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
12:28 PM • 10234 views
12:28 PM • 10234 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General Kravchenko
12:46 PM • 6932 views
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 17285 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
12:01 PM • 17285 views
09:16 AM • 18075 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
09:16 AM • 18075 views
Exclusive
09:09 AM • 22760 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
09:09 AM • 22760 views
February 25, 08:12 AM • 20747 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
February 25, 08:12 AM • 20747 views
February 25, 06:19 AM • 18622 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
February 25, 06:19 AM • 18622 views
February 24, 06:45 PM • 22684 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:45 PM • 22684 views
February 24, 06:34 PM • 29217 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
February 24, 06:34 PM • 29217 views
Popular news
Occupiers punish Ukrainians for attempting to return to temporarily occupied territories - CNSFebruary 25, 05:31 AM • 10246 views
Ukraine received a warning from the Trump administration regarding strikes on Novorossiysk - ambassadorFebruary 25, 07:00 AM • 18105 views
EU seeks ways to bypass Orban to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan - Politico09:26 AM • 18509 views
Possible kidnapping of Ukrainian citizen Ihor Komarov investigated in Bali11:07 AM • 11204 views
Student protests have engulfed over 10 universities in Iran and are spreading across the country12:05 PM • 11505 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
01:55 PM • 4700 views
01:55 PM • 4700 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
12:01 PM • 17285 views
12:01 PM • 17285 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:55 PM • 44482 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 09:05 AM • 54542 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 72091 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 18049 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 21686 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 24072 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 28431 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 36779 views
The head of the GUR stated that the threat from Russia is common and key for all of Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko, and his deputy, Vadym Skibitskyi, met with PACE delegates. They provided information on the situation at the front and Moscow's plans to build up military potential, as well as hybrid aggression against Europe.

The head of the GUR stated that the threat from Russia is common and key for all of Europe

The Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and his deputy, Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, met with delegates from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe — one of the two main statutory bodies of the Council of Europe. They informed European partners about the current situation at the front and Moscow's plans to build up the aggressor's military potential, UNN reports with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate.

The threat from Russia is common and key for all of Europe 

— noted the Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko.

The Main Intelligence Directorate added that the Kremlin intends to strengthen its projection of power in Europe. Among the main directions are the continuation of hybrid aggression against European states, undermining democratic values, and attempts to reduce the volume of military aid to Ukraine by intimidating Europeans.

Representatives of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine answered diplomats' questions and emphasized: military and economic support for Ukraine from the EU is the best investment in the security of all Europe.

Near Zaporizhzhia, GUR fighters destroyed assault groups and cut off Russian logistics25.02.26, 13:49 • 2952 views

Let's add

Oleh Ivashchenko and Vadym Skibitskyi also continue to work as part of Ukraine's delegation to participate in the negotiation process with the United States of America and other international partners of Ukraine, as well as with representatives of the Russian Federation, to achieve a just and lasting peace, the Main Intelligence Directorate summarized.

GRU revealed over 30 Kalashnikov enterprises that had previously avoided sanctions16.02.26, 17:05 • 4073 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics