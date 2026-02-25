The head of the GUR stated that the threat from Russia is common and key for all of Europe

The Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and his deputy, Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, met with delegates from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe — one of the two main statutory bodies of the Council of Europe. They informed European partners about the current situation at the front and Moscow's plans to build up the aggressor's military potential, UNN reports with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate.

The threat from Russia is common and key for all of Europe — noted the Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko.

The Main Intelligence Directorate added that the Kremlin intends to strengthen its projection of power in Europe. Among the main directions are the continuation of hybrid aggression against European states, undermining democratic values, and attempts to reduce the volume of military aid to Ukraine by intimidating Europeans.

Representatives of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine answered diplomats' questions and emphasized: military and economic support for Ukraine from the EU is the best investment in the security of all Europe.

Oleh Ivashchenko and Vadym Skibitskyi also continue to work as part of Ukraine's delegation to participate in the negotiation process with the United States of America and other international partners of Ukraine, as well as with representatives of the Russian Federation, to achieve a just and lasting peace, the Main Intelligence Directorate summarized.

