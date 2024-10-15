The great return of penguins to Vernadsky station in Antarctica has begun: photos
Kyiv • UNN
More than 3.5 thousand sub-Antarctic penguins have been recorded at the Ukrainian Akademik Vernadsky station in the Antarctic. The birds arrive on Galindez Island to take up the best nesting sites before the start of the season.
In the Antarctic , a large return of penguins to Galindez Island, where the Ukrainian Akademik Vernadsky station is located, has begun. The penguins are returning here on the eve of the nesting season. This was reported by the National Antarctic Science Center on Facebook, according to UNN.
Spring is gaining momentum in the Antarctic, and sea ice is breaking around Galindez Island, where the Ukrainian Akademik Vernadsky station is located. Thousands of sub-Antarctic penguins are returning to the island to find the best nesting grounds
Reportedly, at the end of last week, Svitozar Davydenko, a biologist with the 29th UAE, counted more than 3,500 of these birds on the island. And they continue to arrive.
"Some rocks that are good for building nests are already peeking out from under the snow, so the penguins are actively dividing such areas among themselves," the scientist noted.
Photos by Oleksandr Matsibura and Anna Soina
Around the end of October and beginning of November, depending on the weather, penguins begin their nesting season. They build nests of stones, preferring elevated areas.
As noted, last year the number of penguins on the island was a record 7,000.
