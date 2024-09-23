Polar explorers showed a video of a seal pup, which was the first to be born near Vernadsky this year

The National Antarctic Research Center posted a video on Facebook showing how the seal, which was the first to be born this year near the Ukrainian Antarctic station "Akademik Vernadsky", has changed in a few days, UNN reports.

We recently told you that the first Weddell seal pup of this year was born near the station. We show an incredibly cute video of the baby in different days of his life. Take a look at how tenderly he cuddles and communicates with his mother, - the statement reads.

By the way, during this time, another seal was born near Vernadsky. But we will tell you about it separately," the scientists added.

