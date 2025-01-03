The government plans to approve a mechanism for full confiscation of frozen assets this year

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 156658 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132287 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139567 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137177 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176896 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111761 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168528 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104652 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114011 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The government plans to approve a mechanism for full confiscation of frozen assets this year

The government plans to approve a mechanism for full confiscation of frozen assets this year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 29184 views

The government plans to create a mechanism for the full confiscation of Russian frozen assets this year. Ukraine expects $50 billion from the G7 and the EU to be secured by frozen Russian assets.

This year, the Cabinet of Ministers plans to develop and approve a mechanism for the complete confiscation of Russian frozen assets in favor of Ukraine. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

"This year we expect funds from the EU under the Ukraine Facility, as well as from the IMF under our joint program. In addition, the G7 countries and the EU will provide Ukraine with $50 billion, which will be secured by Russian frozen assets. Our goal this year is to develop and approve a mechanism for the full confiscation of Russian frozen assets in favor of Ukraine," Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister emphasized that these funds should become the basis for financing Ukraine's recovery and resilience.

"We have a clear understanding of how we are going to get through this year in terms of finances. We will ensure all priority expenditures: pensions, salaries and social support," said Shmyhal.

Addendum

The bloc's chief economic official, Valdis Dombrovskis, said that the European Union should consider taking bolder measures, such as confiscating frozen assets of the Russian central bank to compensate Ukraine.

In December 2024, Ukraine received $1 billion from the United States, secured by the proceeds of frozen Russian assets. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
european-unionEuropean Union
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

