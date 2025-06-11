The government has approved requirements for institutions working with children to prevent violence - Ministry of Social Policy
Kyiv • UNN
The government has approved a program for institutions working with children to prevent violence. It covers educational, cultural, medical and other institutions, and includes preventive measures, staff training.
The government has approved the Standard Program for Preventing Violence and Cruel Treatment of Children, developed by the Ministry of Social Policy. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine.
Details
The document defines mandatory standards for all institutions working with children and youth: educational, cultural, medical, sports, social protection, youth centers, as well as health and recreation facilities.
The program includes:
- preventive measures – approval of internal regulations, informing children and parents, risk assessment and measures to eliminate them;
- detection and response – algorithms for action in case of detection of violence;
- staff training – raising employees' awareness of preventing cruel treatment;
- monitoring of implementation – evaluation of the effectiveness of implemented measures.
Ukraine for every child is a society with zero tolerance for any form of violence against children. Every employee of an institution or team working with children must understand their responsibility for the safety of children and clearly know how they can protect a child from violence
Additionally
According to the Ministry of Social Policy, the implementation of the program will be accompanied by explanatory measures, which will be carried out jointly with the State Service of Ukraine for Children.
