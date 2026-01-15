The government has approved a list of items prohibited in schools

$43.180.08
02:15 PM
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
01:18 PM
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Kyiv and region still without schedules, due to new Russian attacks, power outages in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions - Ministry of Energy
January 15, 08:33 AM
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory
January 15, 10:29 AM
Verkhovna Rada meeting ended due to lack of votes
January 15, 11:12 AM
Will the curfew be lifted and how will the Invincibility Points be updated: the first meeting of the headquarters on the situation in Kyiv took place
January 15, 11:34 AM
Rada rejected amendment on cancellation of deferment for students 25+
January 15, 11:42 AM
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it
06:00 PM
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory
January 15, 10:29 AM
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
January 15, 08:08 AM
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palette
04:22 PM
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinis
January 15, 07:20 AM
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal
January 13, 03:09 PM
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz
January 12, 12:45 AM
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services
January 11, 11:46 PM
The government has approved a list of items prohibited in schools

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a list of dangerous items and substances that are prohibited on the territory and premises of Ukrainian schools. The list includes weapons, explosives, drugs, alcohol, and other dangerous items.

The government has approved a list of items prohibited in schools

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a list of dangerous items and substances that are prohibited on the territory and in the premises of Ukrainian schools, gymnasiums, and lyceums. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the list includes, in particular, firearms, pneumatic and cold weapons (knives, bows, crossbows, brass knuckles, nunchaku, etc.) and their imitations (models, dummies, devices, and toys).

In addition, the list includes: ammunition, explosives and pyrotechnics, devices for firing rubber bullets, gas canisters, stun guns, special means (handcuffs, rubber and plastic batons).

It also refers to tools (hammers, screwdrivers, drills, saws, gas burners), flammable substances, narcotic and psychotropic substances, alcohol, tobacco and electronic cigarettes, as well as energy drinks.

At the same time, the ban does not apply to items used in the educational process, the school's economic activities, school museums, as well as during sports and educational events - provided that responsible persons control them.

This decision was made to improve the safety of participants in the educational process and in compliance with the requirements of the law on the introduction of security measures in general secondary education institutions.

- added the Ministry of Education.

In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident12.01.26, 10:44 • 42825 views

Olga Rozgon

