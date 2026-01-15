The government has approved a list of items prohibited in schools

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a list of dangerous items and substances that are prohibited on the territory and in the premises of Ukrainian schools, gymnasiums, and lyceums. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the list includes, in particular, firearms, pneumatic and cold weapons (knives, bows, crossbows, brass knuckles, nunchaku, etc.) and their imitations (models, dummies, devices, and toys).

In addition, the list includes: ammunition, explosives and pyrotechnics, devices for firing rubber bullets, gas canisters, stun guns, special means (handcuffs, rubber and plastic batons).

It also refers to tools (hammers, screwdrivers, drills, saws, gas burners), flammable substances, narcotic and psychotropic substances, alcohol, tobacco and electronic cigarettes, as well as energy drinks.

At the same time, the ban does not apply to items used in the educational process, the school's economic activities, school museums, as well as during sports and educational events - provided that responsible persons control them.

This decision was made to improve the safety of participants in the educational process and in compliance with the requirements of the law on the introduction of security measures in general secondary education institutions. - added the Ministry of Education.

