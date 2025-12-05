The government has allocated UAH 14 billion for compensation to military personnel for destroyed housing: 16.5 thousand applications have been submitted

The program for issuing housing certificates to internally displaced persons, military personnel, and people who acquired disabilities due to the war has been operating since December 1. As of this morning, 16.5 thousand applications have been submitted, but the deadlines for receiving the first certificates have not yet been determined. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba, as reported by UNN.

Details

On December 1, a program for issuing housing certificates worth UAH 2 million to internally displaced persons, combatants, and internally displaced persons who acquired disabilities due to the war began operating.

As of this morning, we have 16.5 thousand applications received. I also want to thank the people's deputies for supporting 14 billion UAH in the 2026 budget, which will be directed specifically to compensation for lost property in the temporarily occupied territories, primarily for our defenders. - the official stated.

And he added: "I will also inform the parliament that we will increase the implementation of this program throughout 2026 with the help of our international partners, all those who need it today."

When exactly the first internally displaced persons and combatants will receive housing certificates is still unknown. The submission of documents continues, and the government promises to expand the program in 2026.

Recall

The Ukrainian government is preparing solutions to accelerate housing reconstruction and compensation through the "eRecovery" program. This will allow for faster recording of damage and inspection of housing without unnecessary waiting.