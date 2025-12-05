The government has allocated UAH 14 billion for compensation to military personnel for destroyed housing: 16.5 thousand applications have been submitted

$42.180.02
49.230.00
ukenru
Exclusive
07:29 AM • 8668 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 23838 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 34993 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 31794 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 53860 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 32410 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 53049 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 24000 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM • 23148 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 23232 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
3m/s
87%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine on the verge of demographic collapse: population to shrink to 25 million by 2051 - ReutersDecember 5, 01:33 AM • 14720 views
"There is hope": Vance announces good news regarding the war in Ukraine in the coming weeksDecember 5, 02:35 AM • 18508 views
ISW: Putin changed his rhetoric on the war, but did not abandon his initial goals03:32 AM • 22931 views
Trump: The war in Ukraine will end, we are establishing peace around the world04:03 AM • 18807 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next06:30 AM • 14370 views
Publications
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next06:30 AM • 14477 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 53879 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 41582 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 53062 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 58540 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Andriy Sybiha
Timur Mindich
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom06:50 AM • 7416 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 19085 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 32927 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 33523 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 78042 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
The New York Times

The government has allocated UAH 14 billion for compensation to military personnel for destroyed housing: 16.5 thousand applications have been submitted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

Since December 1, a program for issuing housing certificates for internally displaced persons, military personnel, and people with disabilities has been in effect. As of this morning, 16.5 thousand applications have been submitted, but the terms for receiving the first certificates remain unknown.

The government has allocated UAH 14 billion for compensation to military personnel for destroyed housing: 16.5 thousand applications have been submitted

The program for issuing housing certificates to internally displaced persons, military personnel, and people who acquired disabilities due to the war has been operating since December 1. As of this morning, 16.5 thousand applications have been submitted, but the deadlines for receiving the first certificates have not yet been determined. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba, as reported by UNN.

Details

On December 1, a program for issuing housing certificates worth UAH 2 million to internally displaced persons, combatants, and internally displaced persons who acquired disabilities due to the war began operating.

As of this morning, we have 16.5 thousand applications received. I also want to thank the people's deputies for supporting 14 billion UAH in the 2026 budget, which will be directed specifically to compensation for lost property in the temporarily occupied territories, primarily for our defenders.

 - the official stated.

And he added: "I will also inform the parliament that we will increase the implementation of this program throughout 2026 with the help of our international partners, all those who need it today."

When exactly the first internally displaced persons and combatants will receive housing certificates is still unknown. The submission of documents continues, and the government promises to expand the program in 2026.

Recall

The Ukrainian government is preparing solutions to accelerate housing reconstruction and compensation through the "eRecovery" program. This will allow for faster recording of damage and inspection of housing without unnecessary waiting.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyEconomy
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine